The Kentucky Derby prep races continue on Saturday when the 2024 Louisiana Derby gets underway at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The 2024 Louisiana Derby field is stacked with Kentucky Derby contenders such as Track Phantom, Catching Freedom, Common Defense, Agate Road, Tuscan Gold and Honor Marie. All of those 2024 Louisiana Derby horses are going off at 10-1 or lower in the 2024 Louisiana Derby odds. Track Phantom is the favorite at 3-1 in the 2024 Louisiana Derby lineup.

Post time for the $1 million Louisiana Derby 2024 is 6:42 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Louisiana Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2024 Louisiana Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Louisiana Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Catching Freedom, even though he is one of the top favorites. After finishing first, fourth and first in his first three career races, he entered his first graded-stakes event at the Risen Star in February. However, he finished third behind Sierra Leone and Track Phantom.

The race was up for grabs heading into the final stretch, but Catching Freedom didn't show the closing speed that Weir was hoping after Sierra Leone galloped past him and past Track Phantom for the late win. Weir expects Catching Freedom to make a late charge and perhaps hit the board in the Louisiana State, but he's not convinced he's a strong value as a win contender. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Tampa Bay Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Louisiana Derby picks

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a horse who "may get a little overlooked." He also is high on a longshot who "is capable with his best." Weir is including these horses in his 2024 Louisiana Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Louisiana Derby 2024, and what longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Louisiana Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Louisiana Derby, all from the horse racing insider who has had multiple five-figure days at the track, and find out.

2024 Louisiana Derby odds, contenders