Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands won the men's competition of the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a time of two hours, seven minutes and 39 seconds. Meanwhile, Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya won the women's race in two hours, 24 minutes and 35 seconds in her first time running the marathon. They will each take home $100,000 in prize money, according to New York Road Runners.

Nageeye is now the first Dutch runner to win at New York City, and he has certainly invested a lot of time and effort to achieve this.

"At the finish, I was like, am I dreaming? I won New York," Nageeye said.

Nageeye was the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, and it was hard to know what to expect this weekend because he dropped out of the Paris Olympic marathon this summer due to hip pain because of a collision before the halfway point.

Nageeye had run the New York race three times before, with his previous best finish being third in 2022. The winner that year was Kenya's Evans Chebet, and Chebet almost secured another victory this weekend as he and Nageeye were battling it out heading into Central Park.

"I know the course," Nageeye said. "Today was two things: survive that race, and my race is after 36 [kilometers; 22 miles]. I was thinking like a cyclist, survive 36K and you're going to win."

Chebet finished second and fellow countryman Albert Korir finished third.

Meanwhile, Chepkirui made quite the splash in her debut. She finished nearly 15 seconds ahead of Hellen Obiri, who won the previous two races. The two of them were going step-for-step in the final mile, but Chepkirui was more powerful in the in the final stretch.

"It means my training has been good," Chepkirui siad. "I'm so happy."

Obiri finished second, and Vivian Cheruiyot finished third, which means all three of the top finishers represented Kenya.

Conner Mantz and Sara Vaughn were the top American runners in the men's and women's divisions. They each came in sixth in their respective races. The Americans shined In the wheelchair division with winners Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni.

Here are the top-10 finishers for the men's and women's divisions:

Women's division

1. Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) -- 2:24:35

2. Hellen Obiri (KEN) -- 2:24:49

3. Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) -- 2:25:21

4. Eunice Chumba (BRN) -- 2:25:58

5. Fabienne Schlumpf (SUI) -- 2:26:31

6. Sara Vaughn (USA) -- 2:26:57

7. Senebere Teferi (ETH) -- 2:27:14

8. Jessica McClain (USA) -- 2:27:19

9. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) -- 2:27:45

10. Kellyn Taylor (USA) -- 2:27:59

Men's division

1. Abdi Nageeye (NED) -- 2:07:39

2. Evans Chebet (KEN) -- 2:07:45

3. Albert Korir (KEN) -- 2:08:00

4. Tamirat Tola (ETH) -- 2:08:12

5. Geoffrey Kamworor (KEN) -- 2:08:50

6. Conner Mantz (USA) -- 2:09:00

7. Clayton Young (USA) -- 2:09:21

8. Abel Kipchumba (KEN) -- 2:10:39

9. Bashir Abdi (BEL) -- 2:10:39

10. CJ Albertson (USA) -- 2:10:57