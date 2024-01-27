The eighth running of the Pegasus World Cup will take place on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. National Treasure is the only Grade 1 winner in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup field and the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds. He was last seen setting the pace in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, where he eventually came up a nose short. The 2023 Preakness Stakes winner will try to give Bob Baffert his third win in this event, as the legendary trainer is the only two-time winner of the Pegasus. National Treasure will have to contend with other 2024 Pegasus World Cup contenders like First Mission (7-2), Skippylongstocking (8-1) and O'Connor (8-1).

First Mission is the freshest horse in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup lineup since he has only raced five times in his career. Post time for the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup 2024 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Top 2024 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Skippylongstocking, even though he's one of the top favorites. Skippylongstocking is a horse that wants to be close to the lead, but that is going to be difficult to achieve given his post position of gate 12. The race starts close to the turn and horses breaking from the outside lose ground at the very beginning, putting the 5-year-old in a bad position.

He has only picked up two wins in his last six races, finishing seventh at this race last year with a mediocre speed figure of 98. Skippylongstocking is facing an elite field that includes a mix of proven winners like National Treasure and fresh, talented horses like First Mission. It was already going to be difficult for him to win this race, so his post position gives Yu a reason to completely fade him on Saturday. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, post positions