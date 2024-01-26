The 2024 Pegasus World Cup will be held on Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where a $3 million purse has attracted 12 of the best horses aged four and up. Trainer Brad Cox won this race in 2021 with Knicks Go and is back with First Mission, a four-year-old who has three wins and two second-place finishes in five career starts. First Mission is 7-2 in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, but he'll be facing the stiffest competition of his career on Saturday.

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup field will include 2023 Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure, the 9-5 favorite among the 2024 Pegasus Word Cup horses after drawing the No. 7 post. National Treasure is trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer and the only trainer with two wins in the Pegasus World Cup since it began running in 2017. Post time for the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup 2024 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Pegasus World Cup lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Skippylongstocking, even though he's one of the top favorites. One of five horses in this race that already has 20 career starts to his name, Skippylongstocking is a son of 2016 Preakness Stakes winner Exaggerator by War Chant mare Twinkling.

However, while his sire won three Grade 1 stakes races all during his three-year-old season, Skippylongstocking has never finished better than third in five career G1 starts. Both of the five-year-olds wins in 2023 came on off tracks where he was able to go directly to the front against relatively weak fields.

There is the potential for some precipitation in South Florida on Saturday, but Yu doesn't see him setting the pace even on a wet track against this 2024 Pegasus World Cup field. He's tied for third favorite on the morning line after drawing the far-outside post and she's avoiding him entirely in her 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets, calling him "hard to endorse." You can see all of Yu's 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

How to make 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who is "primed for a big effort." She also is high on a "grinder" who is not among the 2024 Pegasus World Cup favorites. She is including these horses in her 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Pegasus World Cup? And how has she constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Pegasus World Cup, and find out.

2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, post positions