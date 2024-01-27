The 2024 Pegasus World Cup has a 12-horse field, with trainer Todd Pletcher saddling one-quarter of those competing in Saturday's race. Pletcher, who won this race in 2022 with Life is Good, is looking to join Bob Baffert as the only multi-time winners of this event and is giving himself multiple opportunities to do so. He has three 2024 Pegasus World Cup horses in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup field: Grand Aspen, Crupi and Dynamic One. Saffie Joseph Jr. (two) is the only other trainer with multiple horses in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup lineup.

Of Pletcher's trio, Grand Aspen has the shortest 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds at 8-1. He's one of three horses listed at 8-1, which trails only National Treasure (9-5) and First Mission (7-2). Post time for the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup 2024 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Skippylongstocking, even though he's one of the top favorites. The horse drew the dreaded No. 12 post in a 12-horse field, and this is a spot trainer Joseph is familiar with. Joseph also drew the 12-post in last year's Pegasus World Cup with the horse O'Connor, and despite having short odds, O'Connor finished 11th in the race.

After Skippylongstocking drew that same spot this year, Joseph admitted that it's the last post you want to be at, saying, "You don't want to get 12, but I believe everything is meant for a reason."

In addition to the unlucky draw, Skippylongstocking will also have to battle an underwhelming history in Grade I races. He's 0 for 5 in his career in these races, including a seventh-place finish at last year's Pegasus World Cup. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

