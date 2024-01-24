National Treasure, the winner of the Preakness Stakes, has struggled since claiming that leg of the Triple Crown. The four-year-old colt failed his next four races, finishing in the top three only once, and will now run in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. Still, National Treasure is the 9-5 favorite to win the 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds. Can National Treasure deliver trainer Bob Baffert his third Pegasus World Cup victory? With National Treasure's struggles since last winning in May, is there value in taking him at 9-5 to defeat the other 2024 Pegasus World Cup horses? First Mission follows at 7-2, with O'Connor, Skippylongstocking and Grand Aspen all at 8-1 in the latest Pegasus World Cup odds 2024.

Post time for the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup 2024 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Top 2024 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Skippylongstocking, even though he's one of the top favorites. The five-year-old colt has won four of his last nine races, but none of those were Grade I events. Skippylongstocking has never finished better than third in five Grade I races, most recently placing third behind Cody Wish's and National Treasure at the Breeders Cup in November. He has an average finish of between fifth and sixth place in Grade 1 races.

This will be Skippylongstocking's 11th race at Gulfstream Park in 21 career competitions. He's only won three of 10 races there, including finishing seventh at the 2023 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. Yu expects Skippylongstocking to finish toward the back of the back and isn't including him in any of her 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who is "primed for a big effort." She also is high on a "grinder" who is not among the 2024 Pegasus World Cup favorites.

2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, post positions