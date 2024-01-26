The 2024 Pegasus World Cup will mark the eighth running of the race, and National Treasure can become the first horse to achieve a special feat. No Triple Crown race winner has also claimed the Pegasus World Cup, giving last year's Preakness Stakes victor the chance to make history. National Treasure and the rest of the 2024 Pegasus Stakes field will battle over 1 1/8 miles at Gulfstream Park on Saturday. National Treasure is the 9-5 favorite in the 2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, followed by Lexington Stakes winner, First Mission, at 7-2. Others with single-digit Pegasus World Cup odds 2024 include Grand Aspen (8-1), Skippylongstocking (8-1) and O'Connor (8-1).

Post time for the nine-furlong Pegasus World Cup 2024 is 5:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Last July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

Top 2024 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Skippylongstocking, even though he's one of the top favorites. He's competed nine times previously at Gulfstream Park and won just three times against much lesser fields. He was also part of last year's Pegasus field and finished a disappointing seventh place, and the horse has won just once over his last four starts overall.

Skippylongstocking has had success at shorter distances but has struggled when stretched out to 1 1/8 miles or longer. He has an average finish of 4.8 over his last five races at 1 1/8 miles or a longer distance, and he's never won in his five attempts in Grade I Stakes races. The 2024 Pegasus World Cup is a Grade I race, and there are just too many factors going against Skippylongstocking for this Saturday. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Pegasus World Cup bets here.

2024 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, post positions