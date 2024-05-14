A rematch of the Arkansas Derby is on tap at the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. In that race, Muth scored a two-length victory over Just Steel and finished six lengths ahead of Mystik Dan. All three of those horses are in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, which was finalized during Monday's 2024 Preakness Stakes post draw. Muth was ineligible for the Kentucky Derby due to trainer Bob Baffert's suspension, but he comes to Pimlico as the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds.

Mystik Dan, attempting to capture the second jewel of the Triple Crown, is next in the Preakness Stakes 2024 odds at 5-2, while Just Steel is a longshot among the 2024 Preakness Stakes horses at 15-1. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. The Brad Cox-trained colt hit the board at the Kentucky Derby, finishing fourth, within two lengths of the trio that came down to a photo finish. That's nothing new for Catching Freedom, who has finished fourth or better in all six of his career races.

Cox was hesitant about sending Catching Freedom to Baltimore initially after the Kentucky Derby, but loved how he looked the week after. He'll be ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer to a surprising Preakness win in 2021.

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses