For just the second time in his career, Mystik Dan will race with just two weeks of rest, as the surprise Kentucky Derby winner wll join the 2024 Preakness Stakes field on Saturday, May 18. The Kentucky Derby winner won a maiden special weight event on Nov. 12, 2023 and then ran an allowance race at Churchill Downs on Nov. 25. He finished a disappointing fifth in that race, so his connections will hope for a better outcome this time around as he goes for the second leg of the horse racing Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Mystik Dan is 3-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Muth is the favorite at 11-10, with Imagination and Tuscan Gold both at 5-1 among the Preakness Stakes 2024 contenders.

Which 2024 Preakness Stakes horses you should target with your 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions? The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Tuscan Gold, even though he's a 5-1 longshot that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. The Chad Brown-trained colt was initially entered in the Peter Pan Stakes, which ran on May 11. Brown, however, decided to pull him out of that event and make a run at the $2 million 2024 Preakness Stakes purse.

Tuscan Gold's track record is limited. He finished third at the Louisiana Derby on March 23 behind only Kentucky Derby horses Catching Freedom and Honor Marie. He also had a win at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 31. Brown has already trained two Preakness winners and is a five-time Eclipse Award winner, so Demling envisions Tuscan Gold as a horse that will be prepared to hit the board.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest. Demling is sharing which horse it is, and also has a surprising prediction for Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan along with his entire projected 2024 Preakness Stakes leaderboard.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2024, and which dark-horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds below.

