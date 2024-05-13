Trainer Kenny McPeek said he needed to see if Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan was sufficiently recovered from the first leg of the Triple Crown before entering him in the 2024 Preakness Stakes. He confirmed that his horse was good to go after Mystik Dan galloped 1.5 miles at Churchill Downs over the weekend. His entry immediately spices up the 2024 Preakness Stakes field, as there was previously just one other Kentucky Derby horse expected to run, Just Steel. Fourth-place Derby finisher Catching Freedom could also run on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course, where he would join Mystik Dan, Just Steel and a field of rested 2024 Preakness Stakes horses. Arkansas Derby winner Muth is the 11-10 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Mystik Dan (3-1).

Which 2024 Preakness Stakes horses you should target with your 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions? The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Preakness Stakes futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Tuscan Gold, even though he's a 5-1 longshot that didn't run in the Kentucky Derby. Tuscan Gold has only made three starts in his career, breaking his maiden in his second at Gulfstream Park at the end of January. He followed that up with a third-place finish in the Louisiana Derby.

Trainer Chad Brown won the Preakness in 2017 with Cloud Computing and returned to the winner's circle with Early Voting in 2022. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione has ridden Tuscan Gold in his last two starts and will have the mount again on Saturday. He won the Preakness in 2019 aboard War of Will.

How to make 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest.

The latest 2024 Preakness Stakes odds are available.

