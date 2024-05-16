Trainer Bob Baffert won the Preakness Stakes for a record eighth time last year, breaking a tie with Robert Wyndham Walden. He will have plenty of motivation to win the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday after missing the Kentucky Derby due to a suspension from Churchill Downs. However, that task became more difficult when Preakness Stakes 2024 favorite Muth was scratched from the field on Wednesday. His absence leaves Baffert with just one contender in Imagination, who is 6-1 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds.

Baffert has not won the Preakness Stakes in consecutive years since 2001 and 2002, and there are three other 2024 Preakness Stakes horses with single-digit odds. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the 2024 Preakness Stakes lineup, while Catching Freedom is 6-1 and Tuscan Gold is 8-1. The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. The Brad Cox-trained horse has been lost in the fray heading into the second leg of the Triple Crown, as Mystik Dan is generating the most headlines. However, Catching Freedom put together a strong run down the stretch in the Kentucky Derby, finishing fourth at Churchill Downs.

He has three wins in six career starts, including the Louisiana Derby in March. Preakness Stakes contender Tuscan Gold was also in that race, so Catching Freedom has proven he can beat elite horses. Cox has won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, while jockey Flavien Prat won the 2021 Preakness. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses