With the Kentucky Derby in the books, it's on to the second leg of the horse racing triple crown, the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 18. At 1 3/16 miles, the Preakness Stakes 2024 is the shortest of the three triple crown races. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is in the 2024 Preakness Stakes field and will leave from gate No. 4 when the starting gate opens on Saturday following the scratch of race favorite Muth. The latter was the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Should you back one of the favored 2024 Preakness Stakes horses, or should you target a longshot like Mugatu (20-1) or Uncle Heavy (20-1)? The 2024 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Preakness Stakes 2024. In fact, he has hit 11 of the last 16 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta picks in 2023. He keenly understands when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Preakness Stakes picks: He is high on Catching Freedom, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. Catching Freedom is trained by Brad Cox, and enters the Preakness coming off a fourth place finish at the Kentucky Derby and a win at the Louisiana Derby. The three-year-old colt has improved his speed figure in three straight races, and has three wins in six races since October.

Catching Freedom was in contention until the final stretch at the Kentucky Derby, finishing two lengths behind the three horses involved in the now famous photo finish. He'll be ridden on Saturday by jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer to a win as a longshot at the Preakness in 2021. Catching Freedom drew the No. 3 gate in the 2024 Preakness Stakes post draw. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

Demling is especially high a dark-horse who could have a leg-up on the competition because of extra rest.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, futures, horses