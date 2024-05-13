Longshot Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will attempt to add the second leg of the Triple Crown when he leaves the starting gate in the 2024 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Two weeks ago, Mystik Dan got a rail-skimming, ground-saving trip to win the Kentucky Derby by a nose over Sierra Leone. On Saturday, Mystik Dan is the 5-2 second choice in the 2024 Preakness Stakes odds. Arkansas Derby winner Muth is the 8-5 favorite among the nine 2024 Preakness Stakes horses.

Post time for the second leg of the Triple Crown is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita Park-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had picking the Preakness the last two years.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. Those were just two of her scores in 2023.

She enters this year's Preakness Stakes on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the last two months, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby, en route to a $219.50 payday, and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap as part of a $410 score.

Most importantly, she has had a read on the Preakness the last two years. She hit the exacta in both 2022 (Early Voting over Epicenter) and last year (National Treasure over Blazing Sevens).

Top 2024 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of double-digit longshot Just Steel. Listed at 15-1 on the morning line, Just Steel has two wins, four seconds and one third in 12 career starts. In the Kentucky Derby, he pressed a hot early pace and faded to 17th.

Yu likes that Just Steel, who was ridden by Keith Asmussen in the Derby, will be reunited with Joel Rosario, who was aboard for the colt's biggest win to date, the Ed Brown Stakes at Churchill Downs in November at Churchill Downs. "Just Steel should get a better trip," Yu told SportsLine. "I will use him underneath again." You can see all of Yu's 2024 Preakness Stakes bets here.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a longshot who "should get a cozy trip."

2024 Preakness Stakes odds, contenders