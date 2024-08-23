Jockey Javier Castellano can add to his record number of victories when he hops aboard longshot Corporate Power in the 2024 Travers Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Upstate New York. The 46-year-old has won the race known as the Midsummer Derby a record seven times, including last year with Arcangelo. On Saturday in the Travers Stakes 2024, he will go for No. 8 with Corporate Power, a 15-1 longshot in the Travers Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Belmont and Haskell Stakes winner Dornoch is the 5-2 favorite among the eight 2024 Travers Stakes horses.

Kentucky Oaks heroine Thorpedo Anna and Florida Derby winner Fierceness are the co-second choices at 3-1. Post time for the $1.3 million race is 6:10 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any Travers Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win. He also hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In a span of seven races last year for SportsLine, he cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes, the exacta in the Southwest Stakes, the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes, and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes. He also nailed National Treasure's win in the Preakness. In May, he gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In June, he nailed Trikari to win the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes.

Top 2024 Travers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Menez is high on Corporate Power, even though he is a 15-1 longshot. One of the longest shots in the field at 15-1, Corporate Power is bred to get the 1¼-mile distance of the Travers. He is a son of Curlin out of a Quality Road mare.

Menez likes how the expected pace scenario in the Travers sets up for the late-running Corporate Power, who figures to benefit from hot early fractions up front with at least four speed horses in the race. "He is very capable of hitting the board and spicing up the exotics," Menez told SportsLine.

Moreover, Menez's top pick is a horse who will "come roaring down the lane late." He also is high on another double-digit longshot who is "interesting at a big price."

2024 Travers Stakes odds, contenders, post positions