Two spots in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line when 13 horses leave the starting gate in the 2024 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. The final Kentucky Derby prep race in New York, the Wood Memorial 2024 will award Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the top five finishers on a 100-50-25-15-10 basis. That will guarantee the top two finishers a berth in the Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May. Deterministic, who already has 50 Derby qualifying points, is the 7-5 favorite in the 2024 Wood Memorial odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Tuscan Sky is the 4-1 second choice in the 2024 Wood Memorial field, while the Bill Mott-trained Resilience is 6-1.



Post time for the $750,000 race is 4:07 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Wood Memorial picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs earlier this week.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

Top 2024 Wood Memorial predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Resilience, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. A son of prominent sire Into Mischief, Resilience has one win, one second and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

However, Weir thinks that performance was better than it looks on paper since two of the three horses who finished ahead of him that day won their next race. "He adds blinkers, and his recent works have been improved on paper," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Resilience prominently in his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Wood Memorial bets here.

2024 Wood Memorial odds, contenders