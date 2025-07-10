All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual show returns stateside. More than 20,000 professional wrestling fans will converge on Arlington, Texas for AEW All In on Saturday afternoon.

All In harkens back to the young wrestling promotion's genesis. In 2018, before AEW existed, more than 10,000 tickets were sold for the independent wrestling show All In, the first time in 25 years a non-WWE or WCW show managed such a feat. All In has become AEW's flagship pay-per-view since 2023, drawing tens of thousands of fans. The event returns to the U.S. after consecutive years at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

This year's two world title matches pit champions Jon Moxley and "Timeless" Toni Storm against Owen Hart Cup winners "Hangman" Adam Page and Mercedes Mone, respectively. Another hotly anticipated match is the latest saga in Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada's legendary rivalry. International champion Omega and Continental champ Okada will merge their titles to crown the first unified AEW champion.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 AEW All In

Date: July 12, 2025

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch live: Prime Video, Fubo, PPV.com and YouTube | Price: $49.99

2025 AEW All In match card

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match) AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone Unified Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)*

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)* Casino Gauntlet Match -- MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title)

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title) Casino Gauntlet Match -- Kris Statlander vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for women's world title)

Kris Statlander vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for women's world title) Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

TNT Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher AEW Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)



*Winner takes all match for International and Continental titles