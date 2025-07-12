All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual show returns stateside. More than 20,000 professional wrestling fans will converge on Arlington, Texas for AEW All In on Saturday afternoon.

All In harkens back to the young wrestling promotion's genesis. In 2018, before AEW existed, more than 10,000 tickets were sold for the independent wrestling show All In, the first time in 25 years a non-WWE or WCW show managed such a feat. All In has become AEW's flagship pay-per-view since 2023, drawing tens of thousands of fans. The event returns to the U.S. after consecutive years at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

There will be tons of world title matches on Saturday. The biggest may be AEW world champion Jon Moxley taking on "Hangman" Adam Page. Moxley has locked the title away since winning it, holding it hostage from the hostile crowds who want to see it at stake. Page must conjure up something to get the title while also dealing with Moxley's crew, the Death Riders.

Plus, "Timeless" Toni Storm defends her AEW women's world title against Mercedes Mone, who has captured seemingly every other women's title in the promotion. There's also a unified title match set between international champion Kenny Omega and continental titleholder Okada that is sure to be a classic.

Hangman Page believes his redemption arc mirrors AEW's at All In Texas: I feel 'the same magic' Shakiel Mahjouri

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 AEW All In

Date: July 12, 2025

Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch live: Prime Video, Fubo, PPV.com and YouTube | Price: $49.99

2025 AEW All In match card

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match) AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone Unified Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)*

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)* Casino Gauntlet Match -- MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. Ricochet vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title)

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. Ricochet vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title) Casino Gauntlet Match -- Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for women's world title)

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for women's world title) Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

TNT Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne) AEW World Trios Championships -- The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)**

"Big Boom" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)**

Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty & Carlie Gravo)**

*Winner takes all match for International and Continental titles

**Denotes "Zero Hour" pre-show match