2025 AEW All In start time, date, card, where to watch, live stream, PPV price, matches, location, match card
All the information you need to watch the AEW All In live event in Arlington, Texas
All Elite Wrestling's biggest annual show returns stateside. More than 20,000 professional wrestling fans will converge on Arlington, Texas for AEW All In on Saturday afternoon.
All In harkens back to the young wrestling promotion's genesis. In 2018, before AEW existed, more than 10,000 tickets were sold for the independent wrestling show All In, the first time in 25 years a non-WWE or WCW show managed such a feat. All In has become AEW's flagship pay-per-view since 2023, drawing tens of thousands of fans. The event returns to the U.S. after consecutive years at London's famed Wembley Stadium.
There will be tons of world title matches on Saturday. The biggest may be AEW world champion Jon Moxley taking on "Hangman" Adam Page. Moxley has locked the title away since winning it, holding it hostage from the hostile crowds who want to see it at stake. Page must conjure up something to get the title while also dealing with Moxley's crew, the Death Riders.
Plus, "Timeless" Toni Storm defends her AEW women's world title against Mercedes Mone, who has captured seemingly every other women's title in the promotion. There's also a unified title match set between international champion Kenny Omega and continental titleholder Okada that is sure to be a classic.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.
Watch 2025 AEW All In
Date: July 12, 2025
Location: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
Watch live: Prime Video, Fubo, PPV.com and YouTube | Price: $49.99
2025 AEW All In match card
- AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Death match)
- AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
- Unified Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)*
- Casino Gauntlet Match -- MJF vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Mistico vs. Ricochet vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for men's world title)
- Casino Gauntlet Match -- Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. more TBA (No. 1 contender match for women's world title)
- Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)
- TNT Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
- AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)
- AEW World Trios Championships -- The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd
- FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)**
- "Big Boom" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)**
- Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Lee Moriarty & Carlie Gravo)**
*Winner takes all match for International and Continental titles
**Denotes "Zero Hour" pre-show match