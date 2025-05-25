All Elite Wrestling is doubling down on action. AEW Double or Nothing takes place on Sunday with 10 confirmed matches, including the fourth annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Cup finals.

AEW has hosted a tournament honoring deceased the professional wrestling legend since 2022. Two tournaments run concurrently, one in the men's and one in the women's division. AEW introduced an important stipulation to last year's cup: the tournament winners receive world title shots at the flagship All In event. This year's finals are Will Ospreay vs. former world champion "Hangman" Adam Page, and former women's world champion Jamie Hayter vs. reigning TBS titleholder Mercedes Mone.

The non-tournament match with the most heat is Anarchy in the Arena. The chaotic, multi-person arena brawl is a regular highlight for any event it's on. AEW world champion Jon Moxley, his Death Riders and the Young Bucks have their hands full against the joint forces of International champion Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow and The Opps.

Other title matches set for Sunday include the AEW women's world championship being on the line when champion "Timeless" Toni Storm faces Mina Shirakawa. Plus, the tag team titles are at stake when "The Hurt Syndicate" featuring champions Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are set to take on the "Sons of Texas" Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2025 AEW Double or Nothing

Date: May 25

Location: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com and YouTube

2025 AEW Double or Nothing match card

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final -- Will Ospreay vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final -- Will Ospreay vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong) vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander)



AEW Continental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. "Speedball" Mikey Bailey

AEW Continental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. "Speedball" Mikey Bailey

Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata and Willow vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Marina Shafir (Anarchy in the Arena match)

Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet (Stretcher match)

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa



AEW World Tag Team Championships -- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara)



Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final -- Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Mone

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron*

*Pre-show match