All Elite Wrestling cracks open the Forbidden Door. AEW, Mexico's Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) unite for Sunday's pay-per-view.

Nine matches are set for the cross-promotional card. A 10-man "Lights Out" steel cage match is expected to headline the event. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi reunite, teaming with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay, the latter of whom is set to undergo neck surgery and a lengthy recovery after the match. They battle the combined forces of Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd.

Another high-profile match is the reconciliation between Adam Copeland (formerly WWE's Edge) and Christian Cage. The seven-time tag champions team for the first time since 2011. AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page, women's world champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and IWGP world heavyweight champion Zack Sabre Jr. defend their titles in separate bouts.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 AEW Forbidden Door

Date: Aug. 24, 2025

Location: The O2 Arena -- London

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Watch live: Prime Video, PPV.com or YouTube

2025 AEW Forbidden Door match card

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) and Gabe Kidd (Lights Out Steel Cage match)

*AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena

*Page can lose the title via count out or disqualification