All Elite Wrestling closes out the year with AEW Worlds End. The professional wrestling promotion's final pay-per-view of 2025 features MJF's return to the world title scene, plus the finals of the annual Continental Classic.

Four familiar foes headline Saturday's show in Chicago. Samoa Joe was supposed to defend his AEW world title against former champions Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. MJF made a surprise appearance during the match contract signing, evoking his right to challenge for the world title, which he earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All Out. MJF claimed that winning on Saturday would make him the 10th man to become a world champion twice before turning 30, joining an illustrious list that includes John Cena, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Lou Thesz.

Another man on that exclusive list is Kazuchika Okada. The reigning AEW unified champion is a finalist in the annual Continental Classic round-robin tournament. Okada faces reigning IWGP world heavyweight champion Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals. The winner will face the victor of the other semifinal match, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher, later the same evening.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch 2025 AEW Worlds End

Date: Dec. 27, 2025

Location: Now Arena -- Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, YouTube, and Fubo

2025 AEW Worlds End match card

AEW World Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Continental Championship -- TBA vs. TBA (Continental Classic finals)

TBA vs. TBA (Continental Classic finals) AEW Women's World Championship -- Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita (Continental Classic semifinals)

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships -- Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Mercedes Mone & Athena

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley (Continental Classic semifinals)



AEW World Tag Team Championships -- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn) (Chicago Street Fight)

Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd



Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong) and "Timeless" Toni Storm (Mixed Nuts Mayhem match)

Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs. Hyan and Maya World*

*denotes pre-show match