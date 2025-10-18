Emotions are high as All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Saturday. AEW WrestleDream emanates from St. Louis with a range of attitudes atop the card.

Jon Moxley and Darby Allin engage in a sure-to-be-brutal "I Quit" match, one month after Moxley beat Allin in a Coffin match with help from a returning Pac. AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page has a chip on his shoulder. The underdog champ takes on former champion Samoa Joe, a man he's repeatedly failed to beat in his career. "Timeless" Toni Storm is on her own redemption arc, looking to retrieve the women's world title from Kris Statlander.

Twelve matches are scheduled in total, eight on pay-per-view and four on the free "Zero Hour" pre-show, starting one hour earlier. Other anticipated moments on the card include TNT champion Kyle Fletcher, plus reigning IWGP heavyweight champion Konosuke Takeshita teaming with legendary former NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada to challenge for tag team gold.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2025 AEW WrestleDream

Date: Oct. 18

Location: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: HBO Max, fubo PPV (purchase now)

2025 AEW WrestleDream match card

AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley (I Quit match)

AEW Women's Championship -- Kris Statlander vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

Kris Statlander vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

TNT Championship -- Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla

AEW Tag Team Championships -- Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita)

Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) (Tornado trios match)

Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii)*

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Divine Vanity (Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford)*

Eddie Kingston & Hook vs. TBA*

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)*

*Denotes pre-show match