With just a little over one month left until the Kentucky Derby, Bob Baffert will be putting faith in three-year-old Cornucopian at the 2025 Arkansas Derby on Saturday. Baffert trainer hasn't participated in the Run for the Roses since 2021 after Kentucky Derby winner and Baffert trainee Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance. With a Kentucky Derby entry on the line on Saturday, Baffert will be eager for Cornucopian to collect 100 qualifying points at the Arkansas Derby 2025. Post time for Saturday's race is 7:48 p.m. ET. Cornucopian is the 7-5 favorite in the 2025 Arkansas Derby odds, followed by Sandman at 3-1, Coal Battle at 7-2 and Publisher at 6-1. With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Arkansas Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the last two years, Yu nailed the winners of the Pegasus World Cup, Santa Anita Derby, Apple Blossom Handicap, Met Mile, Breeders' Cup Classic, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Saudi Cup, and San Felipe Stakes, among others. She also nailed the race-day result of the Kentucky Derby in 2021 and 2023. Anyone who has followed her on these picks is way up.

Top 2025 Arkansas Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Cornucopian, even though he is the betting favorite at 7-5. This son of Into Mischief appears to have a leg up on the competition thanks to having Baffert as a trainer and award-winner John R. Velazquez as a jockey. Plus, he won his maiden race at Oaklawn Park in February. However, that is the only race Cornucopian has competed in and the expert believes his odds are too short.

"With only one career start, he will face a route, an outside draw and winners for the first time. Also, his eight rivals have a ton of experience on him," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Arkansas Derby bets here.

