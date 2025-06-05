Three Hall of Fame trainers will try to add to their decorated resumes at the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Bill Mott won his first Belmont Stakes with Drosselmeyer in 2010 and is poised to win his second with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty at 2-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. Bob Baffert has trained three Belmont Stakes winners and will now put his faith in Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1). Todd Pletcher has the most Belmont Stakes wins of the bunch at four, and has Crudo (15-1) and Uncaged (30-1) racing at the Belmont Stakes 2025. Should you back one of these competitors when you place your 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, or should you go all in on Journalism, the betting favorite at 8-5 among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses? Before locking in any 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 38 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is not picking Journalism or Sovereignty, the top two favorites in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. Sovereignty and trainer Bill Mott have the added pressure of justifying the decision to keep the Kentucky Derby winner out of the Preakness Stakes and anything beyond a victory will make that decision a failure. Sovereignty did win the Derby, but the horse failed to win his first Grade I stakes race, finishing second at the Florida Derby. Sovereignty is making just his fourth start of 2025, and while some will view this as fresh legs, it also limits his race experience compared to others in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field.

He isn't all-in on Journalism, who is currently slated to take off as the favorite for the third time this Triple Crown season, either. While Saturday will be just Sovereignty's fourth race of the calendar year, it will be Journalism's fourth race since April, so his downfall could stem from being overworked. He's the only horse in the Belmont Stakes field running in all three legs of the Triple Crown and given their price and pressure coming off previous Triple Crown race wins, Hochman sees the best value coming elsewhere.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions