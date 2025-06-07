Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will return to the track on Saturday for the 2025 Belmont Stakes, the final Triple Crown race of the year. Sovereignty's connections opted to skip the Preakness Stakes and prepare for the Belmont Stakes 2025 at Saratoga Race Course. Journalism, who closed as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby before finishing second, picked up a win in the Preakness to set up a rematch on Saturday. He is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Sovereignty is 2-1 and Baeza is 4-1. Baeza finished third in the Kentucky Derby, so he will get another shot at taking down Sovereignty and Journalism. Other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses include Rodriguez (6-1), Hill Road (10-1) and Crudo (15-1), but who should you back with your 2025 Belmont Stakes bets? Before locking in any 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 38 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is not picking Journalism or Sovereignty, the top two favorites in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. While the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winners headline Saturday's field, there is a wide range of talented horses competing at Saratoga Race Course. Baeza and Hill Road are elite closers who will be ridden by proven jockeys, and they could benefit from a fast pace.

Rodriguez won the Wood Memorial and is expected to be the pace-setter as he makes his Triple Crown debut. He was held out of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes due to a foot injury, but he has reportedly healed and will race for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. Journalism and Sovereignty have earned their respective spots atop the odds board, but Hochman is going in a different direction with his top pick.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions