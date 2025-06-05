There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but the rematch between Journalism and Sovereignty promises to be just as thrilling at the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 7. Journalism was the betting favorite heading into the Run for the Roses, but finished runner-up to Sovereignty by 1.5 lengths. Sovereignty sat out the Preakness, which saw Journalism rally down to stretch for a decisive win at Pimlico. The two will face off again at Saratoga Race Course, where Journalism is the 8-5 betting favorite, followed by Sovereignty at 2-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. While these 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders are worth the watch, there are six other horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field to consider before making your 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks. Before locking in any 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is not picking Journalism or Sovereignty, the top two favorites in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. Favorites only win the Belmont slightly over 40% of the time, and 2024 saw 15-1 longshot Dornoch win "The Test of the Champion." Both of this year's favorites have some factors working against them. Hochman notes that Sovereignty's best speed figures came on a muddy track at Churchill Downs. While there's a chance or rain in the forecast for Saturday, that may not be the same condition he's dealing with at Saratoga Race Course.

Journalism, meanwhile, must overcome the grind of running the full Triple Crown series of races. He had a down-the-backstretch battle with Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby, and then had to fight through a crowd at the Preakness to run down Gosger with just 1/2 a length to spare. "l want to bet against this horse after racing three times in five weeks at short odds," Hochman told SportsLine. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to consider at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions