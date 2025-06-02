The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take off from Saratoga Race Course on Saturday, June 7. The 2025 Belmont Stakes field is trending towards being the smallest of the three Triple Crown races, but it could have the best talent ratio with the winners of the first two Triple Crown legs expected to run. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post draw will be on Monday at 5 p.m. ET. Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism (9-5) in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. Sovereignty didn't run in the Preakness Stakes after finishing ahead of Journalism to prolong the highly anticipated rematch of the two elite 2025 Belmont Stakes horses. Neither of these 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders is trained by Bob Baffert, but the legendary trainer is expected to be represented through Rodriguez, who is 6-1 to win the Belmont Stakes 2025. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Sovereignty and Journalism both used late runs to move into the front of the pack to win their Triple Crown races. The traditional 1 1/2-mile length of the Belmont Stakes may have played to these horses' advantages, but with the race being cut to 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course, it could make it a longshot victory more likely.

Both horses are making their Saratoga debuts, while also running their first race in New York, and the unpredictability of the 2025 Belmont Stakes weather could play a factor. Factoring in the price these two horses will take off at, Demling is going elsewhere for his 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which value longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds