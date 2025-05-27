The first two legs of the Triple Crown delivered plenty of drama, setting up a showdown in the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 7. Sovereignty rallied to win the Kentucky Derby before Journalism won the Preakness Stakes in stunning fashion. They are both expected to be in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Saratoga Race Course will host the final leg of the Triple Crown for the second straight year due to renovations at Belmont Park. Sovereignty is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Journalism (9-5). Baeza, who finished third behind Sovereignty and Journalism in the Kentucky Derby, is next on the horse racing odds board at 7-2.

Other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses include Rodriguez (6-1), Hill Road (10-1) and Heart of Honor (20-1), so there are plenty of options when it comes to 2025 Belmont Stakes bets.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Sovereignty skipped the Preakness due to the two-week turnaround between races, but now he will return to the track following a lengthy five-week break. Journalism is facing a faster turnaround after his gutsy win in the Preakness, where he was forced to empty the tank.

While they are understandably the top two names on the odds board, there is no shortage of talent among the possible Belmont Stakes contenders. Baeza finished third in the Kentucky Derby, and Rodriguez appeared to be Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's best shot in the Derby before he was forced to miss the race due to a foot bruise.

In addition, Hill Road finished third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year and is coming off his first graded stakes win, so Demling does not see any value with the two big names atop the field. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds