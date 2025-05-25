Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday, June 7 with the Belmont Stakes 2025 from Saratoga Race Course. It is the 157th running of the Test of Champions, making it the oldest of the Triple Crown races. With the temporary move to the smaller Saratoga, the 2025 Belmont Stakes distance is 1 1/4 miles instead of the standard 1 1/2 miles. Dornoch won as a 15-1 longshot last year, so you can expect every horse on the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds board will be considered by bettors. That includes this year's biggest horse racing longshot, Heart of Honor, who is at 20-1 to utilize in 2025 Belmont Stakes bets.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes favorites are the Kentucky Derby-winning Sovereignty (8-5) and Preakness-winning Journalism (9-5). Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. It was under 72 hours after winning the Kentucky Derby that news came out that Sovereignty wouldn't run in the Preakness, so his connections knew pretty quickly he wouldn't be ready for the race. An extra three weeks of rest will help, but now rust becomes a possible factor since the horse finished runner-up the first time he raced after a five-week break.

Meanwhile, Journalism's racing career looks similar to that of his sire, Curlin. Both had winning streaks entering the Kentucky Derby, only to fail to win at Churchill Downs but still garner in-the-money finishes. Each then won the Preakness Stakes, and Curlin entered the 2007 Belmont Stakes as the favorite but finished as runner-up. A similar outcome could result with Journalism's Belmont start, as Demling doesn't have him, or Sovereignty, finishing first. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

