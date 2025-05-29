Saratoga Race Course annually hosts over a dozen stakes races, but none will be bigger than the 2025 Belmont Stakes. The Test of Champions is being held at the track for a second straight year due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park. The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 7, three weeks after Journalism won the Preakness. He's one of two Preakness horses also running in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field alongside Heart of Honor, who finished fifth at Pimlico. The other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses will have at least four weeks of rest, including Sovereignty and Baeza, who last ran at the Kentucky Derby.

The Derby-winning Sovereignty is the 8-5 favorite, with Journalism right behind him at 9-5. Baeza is 7-2, while Heart of Honor (20-1) is the biggest longshot per the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. The Kentucky Derby-winning Sovereignty skipped the Preakness and ran well but didn't win the last time he was coming off a victory. After prevailing at the Fountain of Youth in March, he then placed second at the Florida Derby. The horse he lost two has no other stakes wins to his name and didn't run in either of the first two Triple Crown races.

As for Journalism, he's at a severe disadvantage despite coming off a Preakness victory. The horse also raced at the Kentucky Derby, making him the only in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field to run in all three Triple Crown races. Thus, he has much more tread on his legs than all other Belmont contenders. Not even the shorter race distance at 1 1/4 miles will help much, especially considering Journalism lost his only prior start at that distance. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which value longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds