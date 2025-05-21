The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be held on June 7 and, for the second consecutive season, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown will be held at Saratoga Race Course while Belmont Park continues renovations. Sovereignty and Journalism might be lined up for another head-to-head showdown after Sovereignty bested the eventual Preakness winner by 1 1/2 lengths in the Kentucky Derby. The 2025 Belmont Stakes odds list Sovereignty as the 8-5 favorite, while Journalism is 9-5. Baeza (7-2) was the third-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby and is expected to return to the Triple Crown trail.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. These were the two favorites at Churchill Downs and both lived up to the hype with late surges that led to a stretch-run duel. Ultimately, Sovereignty pulled away in the last furlong for the win and then Journalism made a miraculous move through traffic two weeks later to win the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is traditionally 1 1/2 miles, but the race has been shortened to 1 1/4 miles because of the change of venue, so deep closers won't have the traditional advantage they've enjoyed in the Belmont Stakes. Both Journalism and Sovereignty came late at the Kentucky Derby and then Journalism bullied his way out of a box to run down Gosger at Pimlico.

Journalism could be taxed by running for a third time in five weeks and the last five Belmont winners when the race was regularly scheduled did not compete in the Preakness at all. Meanwhile, no horse in the last six years has won multiple legs of the Triple Crown and that doesn't bode well for Sovereignty either. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

