The fastest recorded Top Equibase Speed Figure doesn't come from the two big-name favorites in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, which may surprise many planning their 2025 Belmont Stakes bets for Saturday at 7:04 p.m. ET. Instead, it comes from a horse who hasn't experienced a Triple Crown race yet, Rodriguez. The Bob Baffert horse posted a 111 high-speed figure over his career, and Rodriguez earned his spot in the Kentucky Derby before scratching with a foot injury. Rodriguez appears healthy for the 2025 Belmont Stakes, and despite his speed figure, he's outside the top-three betting favorites at 6-1 in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. Could Rodriguez be a value in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field?

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1) among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses. Journalism, the Preakness Stakes winner, and Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, are looking to become the first horses since 2005 to win the Belmont Stakes after taking a previous Triple Crown race without sweeping all three, but is there value for 2025 Belmont Stakes betting? Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Neither of these horses are competing for a Triple Crown sweep with Journalism falling to Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby before winning the Preakness Stakes and Sovereignty's team deciding not to run the horse in the second leg of the Triple Crown. This makes Saturday their first meeting since they ran down the stretch in contention at Churchill Downs. Demling expects a different race at Saratoga Race Course though, and the field size will certainly make for a significant change on the track with only an eight-horse field at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, which is less than half the size of the Kentucky Derby.

Both of these horses are taking off at odds you'd be expecting to see a horse who is entering the home stretch of a Triple Crown, so the fact that neither horse enters having won consecutive races has Demling wary of them at their current prices. It's no surprise they are the two favorites as the two Triple Crown race winners so far this season, but every Triple Crown season has featured three different winners since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018. Demling doesn't see value in these two favorites for 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race."

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw