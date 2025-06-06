The 2025 Belmont Stakes marks the second year in a row the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown will be held at Saratoga Race Course. The Test of the Champion was held at Belmont Park 118 times dating back to 1905, but the venue has been moved upstate because of renovations at the Elmont, N.Y. track. Last year's winner, Dornoch, finished the race at an impressive 2:01.62, so the eight 2025 Belmont Stakes horses will vie to beat his time on Saturday. Preakness Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Derby winner Sovereignty at 2-1. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code. You can also check out the latest Belmont Stakes betting apps and Belmont Stakes betting promos before deciding how to bet the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. The primary concern with Preakness winner Journalism is that he won't be as well-rested as his competition in the Belmont Stakes field. Sovereignty hasn't raced since winning the Kentucky Derby and even kick-started his career at Saratoga, however he finished fourth in that race.

There is underrated opposition at the Belmont Stakes 2025, including Wood Memorial Stakes winner Rodriguez. The Bob Baffert-trained colt has two wins in five career starts and should be even more well-rested because he hasn't competed since April 5. A Baffert horse hasn't won the Test of the Champion since Justify in 2018, although his three-win resume makes Rodriguez a more intriguing pick at the 2025 Belmont Stakes. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which value longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw