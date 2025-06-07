Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism will face off in the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Sovereignty will try to become the first horse since Thunder Gulch in 1995 to win only the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. He was held out of the Preakness. Journalism, meanwhile, will try to become the first horse since Afleet Alex in 2005 to win only the Preakness and Belmont. The 2025 Belmont Stakes field will feature eight horses, the fewest since there were seven in 2007. Journalism (8-5) enters as favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Sovereignty (2-1), Baeza (4-1) and Rodriguez (6-1). The longest 2025 Belmont Stakes betting odds belong to both Uncaged and Heart of Honor (30-1) for anyone deciding how to bet on the Belmont Stakes. Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. He feels history is not on their side. In fact, since 2014, no one horse has claimed a victory in more than one Triple Crown race. The only two exceptions were Triple Crown winners American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

Journalism and Sovereignty have had strong careers to date. Journalism has registered five victories in his seven races since October. He also has finished second once and third once. Sovereignty, meanwhile, has three wins in six races, two second-place finishes and one fourth-place finish since last August. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

