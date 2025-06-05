For the second time since 1967, Belmont Park won't host the final jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown. Due to construction at the track, the 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. With the change in venue comes a change in distance as the Belmont Stakes 2025 will be contested over 1 1/4 miles instead of the usual 1 1/2. It marks just the third time over the last 100 years that "The Run for the Carnations" is being held at less than 1 1/2 miles. The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday with a field consisting of both of the year's Triple Crown race winners. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism is the 8-5 favorite according to the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is next in line at 2-1. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Sovereignty will return to the track after a lengthy five-week break, which saw him skip the Preakness following his thrilling victory at the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Journalism is facing a faster turnaround after his gutsy win in the Preakness, where he was forced to empty the tank down the stretch.

These two horses will draw a lot of attention ahead of this year's final Triple Crown race for good reason, but the 2025 Belmont Stakes field is loaded with horses capable of winning. Baeza finished third in the Kentucky Derby, and Rodriguez appeared to be Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's best shot in the Derby before he was forced to miss the race due to a foot bruise. Even Hill Road, who's going off as a 10-1 longshot, finished third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) last year and is coming off his first graded stakes win. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race."

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which value longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw