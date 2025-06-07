Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher are two of the most successful trainers in horse racing and both have set their sights on the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Pletcher is a four-time Belmont winner, while Baffert has taken down the third leg of the Triple Crown three times. Baffert and Pletcher will combine for three 2025 Belmont Stakes horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Baffert trains Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez, who will make his American classic debut after a minor foot injury held him out of the first two legs, while Pletcher trains Uncaged and Crudo. They'll be lined up in gates three, four and five in the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions, respectively, and Rodriguez is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds.

Uncaged is 30-1 and Crudo is 15-1, both 2025 Belmont Stakes longshots. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism is the 8-5 favorite ahead of the 7:04 p.m. ET post time on Saturday, while Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is 2-1 in 2025 Belmont Stakes betting. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. The pair went off as the two betting favorites in the Kentucky Derby and were neck and neck coming out of the final turn, setting up a spring to the finish. Sovereignty eventually pulled away in the final furlong and Journalism was nearly clipped by Baeza at the wire, but recovered to win the Preakness two weeks later.

However, there will be questions about his stamina as he runs his fifth race since March 1. Meanwhile, Sovereignty will be well-rested after bypassing the Preakness Stakes, but he's only managed three wins in six career starts and finished fourth in his debut race at Saratoga last August. Those are both reasons why Demling is ultimately favoring another horse as his winner at the 157th Belmont Stakes. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

