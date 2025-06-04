On Saturday at 7:04 p.m. ET, trainer Bob Baffert will seek a fourth win in the Belmont Stakes with Rodriguez, who is making his highly-anticipated debut on the Triple Crown trail after being scratched from the first two legs with a minor foot injury. Rodriguez went wire-to-wire to win the Wood Memorial earlier this year and drew the No. 3 post for the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Rodriguez is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds behind Sovereignty (2-1), Journalism (8-5), and Baeza (4-1), who finished 1-2-3 in the Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road (10-1) will seek to become the eighth horse in history to win the Belmont Stakes after winning its biggest prep race during the second week of May. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. these two juggernauts will be at opposite ends of the starting gate after Sovereignty drew the No. 2 stall and Journalism was sent to the No. 7 post. The draw could certainly change the dynamic from the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty worked from the outside (No. 18 post) at Churchill Downs while Journalism was loaded into the middle of the 20-horse field (No. 8 position). Then Journalism worked from the inside (No. 2) during his win in the 2025 Preakness Stakes where he bullied his way out of traffic to make up a five-length deficit in the final furlong. Both horses will be breaking alongside horses that like to work from off the pace with Baeza drawing the No. 6 post and Hill Road working the rail, so the setup might not work in the favor of the winners of the first two legs of the Triple Crown. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race."

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw