The 2025 Belmont Stakes posts have been drawn and the 2025 Belmont Stakes field is set, with eight horses set to enter the third and final leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. All eyes will be on Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism, who drew into the field on Monday and are set for a rematch after Sovereignty bested Journalism by 1 1/2 lengths at Churchill Downs. Sovereignty drew the No. 2 post and will return to the Triple Crown trail, while Journalism was assigned the No. 7 position following his win at Pimlico. Should you back the 2025 Belmont Stakes favorites?

The latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds list Journalism as the 8-5 favorite after his gritty comeback victory three weeks ago, while Sovereignty is 2-1 among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horse. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:04 p.m. ET and this year's race will be contested at 1 1/4 miles to accommodate the shorter track at Saratoga Race Course while Belmont Park is undergoing renovations. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. In the nearly seven years since Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner in the history of American horse racing, we've had a different winner in every American classic. Sovereignty's connections guaranteed that we wouldn't see a Triple Crown bid in 2025 when they chose to bypass the Preakness.

Instead, Sovereignty was shipped directly to Saratoga to begin Belmont Stakes preparations where he'll have Journalism and third-place Derby finisher Baeza to contend with. He'll also face newcomers to the Triple Crown field like Rodriguez (6-1), Hill Road (10-1) and Crudo (15-1). As for Journalism, no horse that has even participated in the Preakness has won the Belmont since Justify and he'll have a long trip to contend with after drawing to the outside on Monday night. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw