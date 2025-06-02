The Triple Crown series will end on Saturday with the 2025 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Belmont Stakes three times to go along with six Kentucky Derby wins and eight Preakness Stakes victories. His horse, Rodriguez, will race for the first time since the Wood Memorial nearly two months ago. Rodriguez was held out of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes due to a foot injury, and he is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds following Monday's 2025 Belmont Stakes post position draw.

Sovereignty (2-1) and Journalism (8-5) are the favorites among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses, followed by Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza (4-1). Sovereignty will run from the No. 2 post at Saratoga, where the 2025 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Which horses should you back with your 2025 Belmont Stakes bets? Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Sovereignty and Journalism are expected to attract most of the 2025 Belmont Stakes betting handle this week due to their previous wins in this year's Triple Crown series. However, there are several other talented horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes lineup who have been building toward a breakthrough victory.

Baeza finished second in the Santa Anita Derby before finishing third in the Kentucky Derby. Rodriguez is flying under the radar after missing the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but he was considered a top contender for the Kentucky Derby. Additionally, four-time Preakness Stakes-winning trainer Todd Pletcher has two horses in Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2025 field. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw