Todd Pletcher is one of the most accomplished trainers in the history of American horse racing and he'll have two chances to add a fifth win at the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The 2025 Belmont Stakes posts were drawn on Monday at Saratoga Race Course and Pletcher's two 2025 Belmont Stakes entries will start side-by-side in the middle of the eight-horse field. Uncaged drew the No. 4 post and is a 30-1 longshot in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Crudo was assigned the No. 5 stall and is 15-1.

However, the majority of the headlines and 2025 Belmont Stakes betting will understandably be focused on favorites Journalism (8-5) and Sovereignty (2-1), who have each already won a leg of the Triple Crown. Post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET and the race will be shortened to 1 1/4 miles for the second year in a row with Saratoga hosting while Belmont Park is renovated. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. These two horses were also the favorites at Churchill Downs and they were neck and neck as they came out of the final turn. After going stride for stride for a furlong, Sovereignty eventually pulled away over the final eighth-mile and won by 1 1/2 lengths.

The Kentucky Derby winner then bypassed the Preakness Stakes entirely and Journalism went on to earn a thrilling victory of his own, but he'll have the difficult task of running for a third time in five weeks on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sovereignty will be fresher, but a smaller field might not bode well for the deep closer and they'll both also have a handful of fresh entries on the Triple Crown trail to contend with, including Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1) and Peter Pan Stakes winner Hill Road (10-1). See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

