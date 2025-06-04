With no fillies or geldings in the 2025 Belmont Stakes, the eight-horse field is composed entirely of colts. There are Triple Crown race winners Sovereignty and Journalism, as well as a contender expected to push them, Baeza. Then, there's the Wood Memorial victor Rodriguez, as well as the Peter Pan Stakes winner, Hill Road. Next, there's the English-bred Heart of Honor, who finished fifth in the Preakness but still managed to find his way into the 2025 Belmont Stakes lineup. Finally, there are Todd Pletcher's pair of colts, Uncaged and Crudo. You have to go back to 2007 to find the last time the Belmont had fewer than eight horses. A smaller field could offer surprises in terms of longshot success, such as two 2025 Belmont Stakes horses at 30-1, Uncaged and Heart of Honor. At the top of the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds board are Journalism (8-5) and Sovereignty (2-1). Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Completing either the Derby-Belmont Double or the Preakness-Belmont Double is rare as the former hasn't been done in 30 years, while the latter hasn't been accomplished in 20 years. Sovereignty has rest in his favor after skipping the Preakness, but working against him was a poor prior race at Saratoga as he finished fourth in his lone start there as a juvenile.

For Journalism, his trainer Michael McCarthy has made his name at the Preakness, with two wins in two attempts. But he's yet to find Triple Crown race success elsewhere as he's 0 for 3 with starters at the Derby or Belmont. That includes Rombauer, who like Journalism also won the Preakness, finishing third at the 2021 Belmont despite 3-1 odds. Thus, Demling sees there being three different Triple Crown race winners for the seventh year in a row. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race."

2025 Belmont Stakes odds

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw