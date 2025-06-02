Two 2025 Belmont Stakes trainers have won the third leg of the Triple Crown before, and they will be eager to add another victory when the "Test of the Champion" gets underway at Saratoga Racetrack on Saturday, June 7. Bill Mott won the Run for the Carnations in 2010 with Drosselmeyer, and Mark Casse won it in 2019 with Sir Winston. Mott will have Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, but the competition will be fierce with Casse racing Wood Memorial Stakes winner Rodriguez. Sovereignty is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Preakness Stakes winner Journalism at 9-5. Derby competitor Baeza is 7-2 among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses, while Rodriguez is 6-1. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes around the corner, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He isn't picking Sovereignty or Journalism to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Journalism was the favorite heading into the first two legs of the Triple Crown, finishing a close second in the Kentucky Derby before impressing in a win at the Preakness Stakes. However, this also means he won't be as well-rested as his competition in the 2025 Belmont Stakes lineup.

Sovereignty previously raced at Saratoga to kick off his career, although he finished fourth in that race. Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Grande finished first at the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct this spring. While the two New York tracks are a few hours apart, familiarity with the area could prove beneficial at the Belmont Stakes 2025. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which value longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds