The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty skipped the Preakness Stakes, but he'll return to the Triple Crown trail to set up a rematch with Journalism. Sovereignty and Journalism were the two betting favorites at Churchill Downs and dueled down the stretch, with Sovereignty pulling away in the final furlong for a 1 1/2-length victory. Journalism went on to score a come-from-behind victory in the Preakness Stakes and is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Sovereignty is 2-1, while Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza is third on the 2025 Belmont odds board at 4-1. With the Belmont Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year.

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. In fact, Yu doesn't even have the Kentucky Derby winner among her top two picks in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. Credit to trainer Bill Mott, who stuck to his guns and opted to bypass the Preakness Stakes despite the allure of chasing the Triple Crown after Sovereignty won his stretch duel against Journalism. However, his horse is likely to get a different-looking trip around Saratoga than he had at Churchill Downs after drawing to the inside in post position No. 2.

Sovereignty worked from the outside at Churchill Downs and was able to sit comfortably off the pace before charging from 16th to first. Now he'll run the risk of getting pinned on the inside and he'll also have to contend with having the likely pacesetter Rodriguez working on his right out of the No. 3 post. Sovereignty looked great in his Kentucky Derby win and will be well-rested, but he's only had three wins in six career starts so he's been far from dominant. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions