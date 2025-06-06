Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has won a record 17 Triple Crown races, and he will try to extend his record in the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. His horse, Rodriguez, won the Wood Memorial before dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but he will return to the track for Baffert to wrap up the Triple Crown season. He is expected to be the pace-setter on Saturday following the 7:04 p.m. ET Belmont Stakes post time, which could make him difficult to catch. Rodriguez is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Preakness Stakes winner Journalism (8-5) and Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) sit atop the horse racing odds board.

One of the other 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders is Baeza (4-1), who finished third in the Kentucky Derby. Which horses should you include in your 2025 Belmont Stakes bets? With the Belmont Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year.

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. In fact, Yu doesn't even have the Kentucky Derby winner among her top two picks in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. Sovereignty rallied from 16th to win the Kentucky Derby before skipping the Preakness Stakes to prepare for this race. He has had five weeks to get ready for his rematch with Journalism, who is coming off an outstanding performance in the Preakness.

Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track, but there is a chance the track is fast on Saturday. If it stays dry, an early pace-setter like Rodriguez could put Sovereignty in a tough position. Regardless, he will have to deal with Journalism and Baeza yet again, so Yu is avoiding Sovereignty with her pick to win the Belmont.

