Horse racing fans will get the showdown they were hoping for when Saratoga Race Course hosts the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will again face Journalism, who finished second in the Derby before winning the Preakness Stakes. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Sovereignty is right behind him at 2-1. Should you look past the two favorites with your 2025 Belmont Stakes bets? The eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field also includes Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza (4-1) and Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (6-1). Other Belmont Stakes contenders include Hill Road (10-1), Crudo (15-1) and Heart of Honor (30-1). With the Belmont Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. In fact, Yu doesn't even have the Kentucky Derby winner among her top two picks in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. Sovereignty rallied from 16th to win the Kentucky Derby, taking advantage of the sloppy track conditions at Churchill Downs. He has had five weeks to prepare for the final leg of the Triple Crown, and the distance should not be a problem for him.

However, there is an elite field entering the starting gate on Saturday, as Journalism, Baeza and Rodriguez are among the other horses who can win this race. Rodriguez has early speed and can stay in front for the entirety of the race, while Baeza is a late closer who can provide the finishing kick needed to win the Belmont. Trainer Bill Mott only has one Belmont win in 10 starts, so Yu is avoiding Sovereignty with her top pick. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who "has never looked better training." She also is high on a double-digit longshot to "grind out" a top-two finish. She is including this horse in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Belmont Stakes, what double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the racing insider who just nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta, and find out.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions