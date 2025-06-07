Sovereignty edged out Journalism in the 2025 Kentucky Derby to set up a must-see rematch of the Belmont Stakes 2025 on Saturday. In fact, they are the two favorites in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds to win, with Journalism at 8-5 and Sovereignty at 2-1. However, Baeza is just as tested as any horse in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Baeza finished third in the Kentucky Derby, second behind Journalism in the Santa Anita Derby, and at a non-stakes race in January, Baeza ran against Rodriguez and took second. Could the 2025 Belmont Stakes be when Baeza breaks through and records a victory over the other seven 2025 Belmont Stakes horses? Baeza is 4-1 in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. With the Belmont Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. In fact, Yu doesn't even have the Kentucky Derby winner among her top two picks in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. Trainer Bill Mott elected not to have Sovereignty run at the Preakness Stakes to prepare for the Belmont Stakes, but it's hard to imagine any trainer having a horse they think is capable of capturing all three legs and leaving them out. Maybe Mott didn't want Sovereignty falling short in the second leg of the Triple Crown to hinder the horse's future value like Sovereignty did when he finished second in the Florida Derby despite taking off as the favorite.

Sovereignty is one of the few horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions who has run at Saratoga Race Course, but that doesn't bring positive memories. Sovereignty finished fourth in his first career race, which was run at Saratoga in October 2024. The Kentucky Derby winner has failed to win just as often as he's won, three times each, and he's only won back-to-back races once in six career starts. Journalism and Baeza, who finished behind Sovereignty at Churchill Downs, will have revenge in mind, and Yu is staying away from Sovereignty for 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who "has never looked better training." She also is high on a double-digit longshot to "grind out" a top-two finish. She is including this horse in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Belmont Stakes, what double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the racing insider who just nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta, and find out.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions