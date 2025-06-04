There will be no Triple Crown winner, but the 2025 Belmont Stakes still sets up a showdown between top 3-year-old horses who put on a show in May. Sovereignty outlasted Journalism in the Kentucky Derby, winning by 1 1/2 lengths. With Sovereignty held out of the Preakness Stakes, Journalism surged down the stretch and picked up the second leg of the Triple Crown. Both are in the 2025 Belmont Stake field, which was solidified at the 2025 Belmont Stakes post draw. Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, which is hosting the Belmont for the second and final time for the foreseeable future as Belmont Park completes renovations this year.

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, with Sovereignty at 2-1. Baeza (4-1), Rodriguez (6-1) and Hill Road (10-1) are among the other 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders in the eight-horse field. With the Belmont Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. In fact, Yu doesn't even have the Kentucky Derby winner among her top two picks in her 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. Sovereignty held off Journalism at the Kentucky Derby, beating him by 1 1/2 lengths at Churchill Downs.

Now a rematch is in store, and Sovereignty does have the rest advantage after skipping the Preakness Stakes. Rust could be a factor, however, and several other horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field will be as well rested. His speed figures were impressive at Churchill Downs, but that could prove to be an outlier when looking at the rest of his career. Yu believes Sovereignty's odds are too short, and could shorten even more, so there's more value elsewhere on the board. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Yu's top pick is a horse who "has never looked better training." She also is high on a double-digit longshot to "grind out" a top-two finish.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions