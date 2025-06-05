If no adjustments are made to the Triple Crown schedule, we might not see another Triple Crown winner for some time. That's because it's becoming increasingly common for the Kentucky Derby winner to skip the Preakness Stakes, which happened in 2025 as Sovereignty's connections pulled him from Pimlico before the posts were drawn. The 2025 Belmont Stakes, however, still brings in a fascinating storyline as Sovereignty returns and takes on Journalism, the Derby runner-up who won the Preakness by a half-length.

Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2025 is 7:04 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Handicappers made those horses tight, with Journalism as the favorite at 8-5 and Sovereignty close behind at 2-1. Baeza (4-1) Rodriguez (6-1) are among the other top 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Sovereignty, even though he is one of the top favorites at 2-1 in the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds. While there have been a dozen Triple Crown winners in horse racing history, there have only been 11 horses to win just the first and third legs of the Triple Crown. It hasn't been done since Thunder Gulch in 1995.

That's the task in front of Sovereignty, who has had a longer layoff than several other horses in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. That rest advantage could work in his favor, though rust could also be a factor with over a month between races.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who "has never looked better training." She also is high on a double-digit longshot to "grind out" a top-two finish.

So who wins the 2025 Belmont Stakes, what double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the racing insider who just nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta, and find out.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions