The 2025 Belmont Stakes doesn't have a filly in the field, but it does have a female jockey, Saffie Osborne. The Brit will be aboard Heart of Honor, whose trainer is Osborne's father, Jamie. They're still searching for their first father-daughter victory with Heart of Honor, and thus, it's no surprise that he's among the biggest 2025 Belmont Stakes longshots at 30-1. Meanwhile, a horse racing longshot isn't a phrase usually associated with any colt of Bob Baffert, but that's just what Rodriguez is. He's coming off an injury which forced him to miss both the Derby and Preakness and is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds for anyone trying to figure out their 2025 Belmont Stakes betting strategy. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Belmont Stakes 2025 from all angles ahead of Saturday's 7:04 p.m. ET post time.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the Preakness exacta to start this Triple Crown season. He's also hit predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes in four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge. You can see Demling's full projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

Here are the top Belmont Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Rodriguez (6-1)

Connections certainly matter in horse racing, and no one surprises the prestige that Rodriguez possesses. Baffert is a three-time Belmont winner, but he's not the only Hall of Famer on Rodriguez' team. Jockey Mike Smith is also a three-time Belmont champion as he and Baffert teamed up to win the 2018 Triple Crown with Justify. Additionally, Rodriguez has another thing that no other horse has in this year's field and that's unparalleled speed. His top Equibase speed figure of 111 is the highest amongst the eight colts, and with the Belmont a bit shorter due to the venue change to Saratoga, raw speed matters more than usual with this race. He's a live longshot and you can also boost your bankroll with this FanDuel Racing promo code.

Crudo (15-1)

No one in the Belmont field can top Crudo's pedigree as the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. The horse also passes the connections test as Pletcher is a four-time Belmont winner while jockey John Velazquez has two victories. Those two teamed up to win the 2007 Belmont, in addition to the 2017 Kentucky Derby as they have a decades-long relationship. The horse has his own merits, starting with him coming off back-to-back victories at Keeneland and Pimlico.

In his last race at the Sir Barton Stakes, Crudo overcame some early pace pressure to draw clear of the rest of the seven-horse field to win by 7 1/2 lengths. He was unraced as a juvenile so he may not have even peaked yet, but the untapped potential makes him a Belmont longshot worth taking a chance on. He will also have the least amount of tread on his tires in this year's field with only three career starts, so that should benefit him in a race where stamina and endurance are as essential as any other abilities. You can add even more value with this TwinSpires promo code.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an underdog who could be "the best value in the race." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard and betting tickets, over at SportsLine.

SportsLine also has Belmont Stakes 2025 picks from long-time horse racing journalist Gene Menez. You can also find horse racing predictions for Journalism and Sovereignty in a rematch that could determine horse of the year honors.

Best Belmont Stakes betting promos

Here are several places to bet on the Belmont Stakes.