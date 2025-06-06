Sovereignty and Journalism are the two 2025 Belmont Stakes horses getting most of the attention ahead of Saturday's 2025 Belmont Stakes to wrap up the Triple Crown season, as Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby before Journalism won the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Baeza is also in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, and they are the top three horses in the Belmont Stakes odds. Only four of the eight 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders have double-digit odds, but correctly including any of them could boost any 2025 Belmont Stakes betting card. Hill Road (10-1) is coming off a win in the Peter Pan Stakes, using a strong finishing kick to secure the win. Deciding which longshot to include in any Belmont Stakes exotics could be as difficult as finding the winner. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Belmont Stakes 2025 from all angles ahead of Saturday's 7:04 p.m. ET post time at Saratoga Race Course.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the Preakness exacta to start this Triple Crown season. He's also hit predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes in four of the last seven years.

Here are the top Belmont Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Rodriguez (6-1)

Rodriguez has not finished worse than third in his last three races, winning the Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) while finishing second in the Robert Lewis Stakes (G3) and third in the San Felipe Stakes (G2). He was considered a top contender heading into the Kentucky Derby, but he ultimately missed the first two legs of the Triple Crown due to a foot bruise. Rodriguez is expected to be sent to the front early on Saturday, especially since he won the Wood Memorial in wire-to-wire fashion.

Saturday's field is filled primarily with stalkers and closers, as Crudo is the other speed horse competing. Rodriguez will be ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, and he is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who is seeking his fourth Belmont victory. If Rodriguez can take the early lead, this could be an ideal setup for Baffert and Smith.

Crudo (15-1)

No one in the Belmont field can top Crudo's pedigree as the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. The horse also passes the connections test as Pletcher is a four-time Belmont winner while jockey John Velazquez has two victories. Those two teamed up to win the 2007 Belmont, in addition to the 2017 Kentucky Derby as they have a decades-long relationship. The horse has his own merits, starting with him coming off back-to-back victories at Keeneland and Pimlico.

In his last race at the Sir Barton Stakes, Crudo overcame some early pace pressure to draw clear of the rest of the seven-horse field to win by 7 1/2 lengths. He was unraced as a juvenile so he may not have even peaked yet, but the untapped potential makes him a Belmont longshot worth taking a chance on. He will also have the least amount of tread on his tires in this year's field with only three career starts, so that should benefit him in a race where stamina and endurance are as essential as any other abilities.

