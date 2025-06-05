There won't be a Triple Crown winner this year, but the 2025 Belmont Stakes will still be one of the most highly-anticipated in years thanks to the Sovereignty vs. Journalism rematch. The two betting favorites at the Kentucky Derby dueled to a 1-2 finish at Churchill Downs, but trainer Bill Mott's decision to bypass the Preakness Stakes delayed Journalism's chance to avenge his loss. On Saturday, they'll finally run it back, but it's Journalism that was installed as the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds after his come-from-behind win at Pimlico, while the well-rested Sovereignty is priced at 2-1. They're followed on the Belmont odds board by Baeza (4-1), Rodriguez (6-1) and Hill Road (10-1). SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Belmont Stakes 2025 from all angles ahead of Saturday's 7:04 p.m. ET post time.

Here are the top Belmont Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Rodriguez (6-1)

Sired by 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic out of Cherokee Run mare Cayala, Rodriguez debuted late in his two-year-old season with a second-place finish at Del Mar and then broke his maiden just over a month later to begin his three-year-old season at Santa Anita. He'd go on to finish second at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) and then third at the San Felipe Stakes (G2) before shipping across the country to finally earn a stakes win at the Wood Memorial (G2).

In that race, Rodriguez went wire-to-wire for the victory and earn a spot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. However, he was eventually scratched from that race with a minor foot injury and then scratched again from the Preakness before finally earning a clean bill of health this week. He's likely to go to the front again and he's got the most experienced connections in the field, with trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith both winning the Belmont Stakes three times in their hall-of-fame careers. He's a live longshot.

Crudo (15-1)

Sired by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify out of Deputy Minister mare Blossomed, Crudo didn't make his debut until February of his three-year-old season at Gulfstream Park. He ran fourth in that six-furlong maiden race but did bounce back to earn his first victory at Keeneland in a seven-furlong ride a little over two months later. Crudo won that race by 7 1/4 lengths and then was entered into the Spendthrift Farms Sir Barton Stakes on the Preakness undercard less than a month later.

That race stretched the horse out to 1 1/16 miles, but Crudo showed no signs of issue with the added distance. He overcame some early pressure on the lead to win by 7 1/2 lengths to build enough confidence from trainer Todd Pletcher and owners James Ventura and Bobby Flay (yes, that Bobby Flay) to enter him in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. Pletcher is a four-time Belmont winner and jockey John Velazquez has two Belmont wins to his name, so connections could help make up for the experience that Crudo lacks.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

